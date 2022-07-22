What Tallapoosa's City Council accepted on Wednesday night, Haralson County's Commissioners rejected on Thursday morning.
The city of Tallapoosa held a special called meeting on Wednesday to discuss local option sales tax (LOST) distribution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
What Tallapoosa's City Council accepted on Wednesday night, Haralson County's Commissioners rejected on Thursday morning.
The city of Tallapoosa held a special called meeting on Wednesday to discuss local option sales tax (LOST) distribution.
According to Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones, the meeting’s purpose was to discuss LOST distributions because the city is in the middle of the last negotiations between the other cities in Haralson County.
According to Jones, the city of Bremen holds the most population which means by law they can negotiate on behalf of the city of Tallapoosa for what percentage of the LOST funds are distributed.
“We've all turned in, in the past few meetings, what we would like and they’ve all been turned down. The city of Bremen is pretty much pushing what they're calling option A where they'll get 29.96%, Buchanan gets 3.95%, Tallapoosa will end up with 3.57%, Waco 2.25%, Temple we'll get .27%,” Jones said.
The city has to give their decision to the county by August 5 or they will go into non-binding litigation.
“Which will cause all the cities in the county money from attorneys to sit there and give us opinion at the end but it's still non-binding,” Jones said.
The Tallapoosa City Council unanimously agreed to go with option A, but it was not accepted in the Thursday morning negotiation discussion with all municipalities present meaning the county and all its municipalities are still in LOST fund distribution negotiation.
Haralson County Commissioners met Thursday morning with other municipalities where Plan A was rejected.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.