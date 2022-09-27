Tornado damage from Jan. 1, 2022

Once hurricanes make landfall they can spawn tornadoes. Pictured is damage done to a home near Hulet on New Year’s Day of this year although this particular tornado was not the result of a hurricane.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Although Tuesday was a beautiful day locally with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, Hurricane Ian was churning in the Gulf and is predicted to make landfall on the western shores of Florida as a Category 3 storm sometime late Wednesday evening.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida, and the city of Tampa issued a mandatory evacuation order.

