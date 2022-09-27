Although Tuesday was a beautiful day locally with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, Hurricane Ian was churning in the Gulf and is predicted to make landfall on the western shores of Florida as a Category 3 storm sometime late Wednesday evening.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida, and the city of Tampa issued a mandatory evacuation order.
In Georgia on Monday, state leaders activated the State Operations Center after Ian was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday.
Most weather forecasters in Georgia were predicting Tuesday afternoon that after hitting land Ian will develop into a tropical depression which will track over the southern and eastern portions of Georgia beginning late Friday and continuing into Saturday.
The eventual inland track taken by the remnants of Ian will determine the storm's effect on Carroll County and west Georgia this weekend.
Tuesday afternoon forecasts for Friday and Saturday by the U.S. Weather Service were showing local areas will only be affected by rain, 24 percent chance of precipitation on Friday evening and 77 percent on Saturday.
However, meteorologists also say there is a caveat: the inland track of the storm all depends on where the storm reaches the Florida west coast.
Hurricane season officially began in mid-August and will continue through mid-October, a time of the year which evokes memories of severe storms from the past for many area residents. On April 3, 2017 a tornado ravaged Carrollton City Fire Station 22 near the University of West Georgia campus on Brumbelow Road.
As for hurricanes that tracked inland, Katrina, a CAT 5 storm that was the third deadliest hurricane in U.S. history with 1,800 fatalities, wreaked havoc here on Sept. 3, 2005 when heavy rains and powerful winds ripped up massive hundred year old oak trees on UWG's front campus along Maple Street in Carrollton and ripped apart many local homes.
High winds were recorded at 30-40 mph, and rainfall totaled 3-4 inches in the Carroll County area.
Although there were no local fatalities, residence halls on the campus that were not housing students at the time were utilized as a temporary haven for many homeless victims of Katrina who poured into Georgia and other neighboring states.
Although not the remnant of a hurricane, the most recent occurrence of severe weather to hit west Georgia was on Jan. 1 of this year when a tornado touched down in the Hulett area of Carroll County and damaged a few homes and vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.