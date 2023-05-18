Carrollton High School's football team closed out this year's Spring Practice on Wednesday with an open practice and scrimmage inside the Student Activity Center's indoor football facility.
The first 45 minutes of open practice consisted of position-specific drills similar to those at the end of last week, then the team split up into one group of linemen and a group of skill-position players for seven-on-seven work.
Rising sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis started off seven-on-seven drills with a three-play, 20-yard touchdown drive ending in a jump ball to Caleb Odom in the end zone.
After that point, sophomore quarterback Dylan Bishop got reps with the second-team offense, and despite some early struggles, had roughly a 15-yard completion to Cameron McClure in the flat.
With Lewis back in at QB, the Trojan offense then found two back-to-back scores down the seam from 20 yards out, first to Odom and then to Zion Cooley. Lewis threw three more scores, including two to Bryce Hicks, before the Trojans went into full-team scrimmage mode.
The Carrollton offense started off full-team play with a run play, and running back Kimauri Farmer made the most of the opportunity with a bruising run down the left side. One play later, Lewis and Odom connected for 37 yards in the middle of the field for a score.
The next drive, however, was more in favor of the defense, at least early on. It started with a coverage sack of Lewis, then defensive back Keshun Johnson had a pass breakup on a middle slant, forcing third down.
But once again Lewis found Odom, as he boxed out a defender for a contested catch and took it 46 yards down the field. A few plays later, Farmer capped that drive off with a rushing score.
The second team-group then subbed into the game for a series, and Bishop started off the drive on a positive note, pulling an option read and picking up 11 yards on the ground. However, sophomore linebacker Shem McMillan had a tackle for a loss and the drive stalled, forcing an Andrew Albertus punt.
Tight end Jordan White and running back Hicks showed out on the next drive with Lewis back under center. White had two catches including a ten-yard score, and Hicks had a 25-plus yard catch and run to set up the score.
The Trojan defense got a stop with Lewis in the game on the next-to-last drive, forcing a fourth-and-long punt.
Normally a defensive back, Johnson got to lead one drive as a quarterback near the end of the scrimmage, and in a more run-centric offense, he broke off a 40-plus yard quarterback keeper.
In one of the final reps Spring Practice, Lewis had perhaps his best throw of the afternoon, hitting Kiyun Cofer in stride on a go route down the right side, a ball that had roughly 40 yards of air distance and led Cofer on his way to the end zone.
