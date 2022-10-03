Masquerade

The Carroll County Mental Health Advocates’s 4th annual Masquerade Ball - Unmasking Mental Illness and Addiction, honoring Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards raised more than $147,500 on Saturday evening, according to a press release issued on Monday.

It was a banner night for a worthy cause. 

Business and community leaders gathered at The Venue on Cedar in Carrollton on Saturday night to benefit the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and honor one of its biggest supporters, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards. 

Trending Videos