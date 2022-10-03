It was a banner night for a worthy cause.
Business and community leaders gathered at The Venue on Cedar in Carrollton on Saturday night to benefit the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and honor one of its biggest supporters, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.
The Carroll County Mental Health Advocates’s 4th annual Masquerade Ball - Unmasking Mental Illness and Addiction, honoring Richards raised more than $147,500 on Saturday evening, according to a press release issued on Monday. In addition, more than $80,000 worth of services, labor, equipment and in-kind goods were donated to make the night’s event a success.
“I say this every year, but this community never ceases to amaze me," said Executive Director Jodie Goodman in a statement. "When there is a need, Carroll County and it’s citizens step up to the plate and give when the cause is important. And that is just what happened this weekend. We are so grateful for the support we are shown to be able to provide services and programs to one of the hardest populations to serve, those living with severe mental illness and addiction. On Saturday night, 350 people took a stand and made a statement to help break the stigma in our community. But they also made a huge financial commitment and now it’s time for us to continue the work we have been doing and provide the best service and programs to our community and our citizens with those funds. If you have a loved one that needs our help, call us, we are for them and you! We may be a small grassroots organization, but we are mighty and we are growing every day to make a difference.”
In addition to the funds raised, over 75 local individuals and businesses donated items valuing more than $40,000 for the Silent and live Auctions held during the event on Saturday night according to the release.
In his speech Richards talked of his own struggles with addiction and how he was blessed to be able to reach out for help, as well as how Carroll County Mental Health Advocates have helped his officers in the field.
"The way we used to handle them is either lock them up, or use of force," Richards said. "Now in 450 calls, we've had one arrest."
For more information on Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, visit their website at ccmhadvocates.org or call 770-830-2048
