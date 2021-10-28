People tend to get nervous when they pass a graveyard. But there are others who understand that cemeteries are unique repositories of local history.
In Villa Rica, the volunteer Friends of the City Cemeteries make it their mission to not only honor those who are interred in the city’s three cemeteries, but also to maintain them as green spaces, where descendants can visit their ancestors and residents can walk and discover the lives of people who shaped the past.
In fact, FOCC is planning a walking tour at Hillcrest Cemetery next year that will raise funds to continue the improvements and preservation projects at all three cemeteries, and will feature music, art, and refreshments. It will be held on an as-yet undetermined Saturday.
The FOCC was formed in October 2020 and its volunteers work jointly with the Villa Rica Cemetery Commission and the City of Villa Rica.
Even during COVID-19, FOCC completed a list of projects at the cemeteries, such as leveling and cleaning tombstones, extending and creating new flower gardens, and trimming trees.
Volunteers show up with their gloves, garden tools, and go to work. A great way to be active outside and development friendship.
The FOCC members call themselves “taphophiles,” which is someone who has passion for cemeteries, epitaphs, and the history of burials.
The three City of Villa Rica cemeteries are Hillcrest Cemetery, Garden of Rest Cemetery, and Old Villa Rica Cemetery. As you walk through them, you realize some of the earliest settlers to the old town of Villa Rica are resting there.
Tombstone epitaphs are short texts that honor the deceased person. They can also be a short poem or Bible verse. Many of the old tombstones at Hillcrest have epitaphs. Time can obscure these texts, so the group enjoys cleaning the tombstone and discovering what those words mean to the person buried there.
You will find the town’s very first mayor at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at West Bankhead Highway and Hillcrest Drive: Nathaniel Harbin Humphries who served in the year 1884.
Also at Hillcrest are the parents and grandparents of Asa Candler, who left Villa Rica to become an Atlanta pharmacist, only to buy a formula for a health drink that became world renown as Coca-Cola.
Joseph Chambers is also there. He moved his family to the area to work the gold mines.
In all, there are at least 2,167 documented burials, including 193 documented veterans from conflicts that include the Civil War, Korean War, WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War.
In the old section of the cemetery, there are approximately 158 individuals interred, some of whom are unknown; their graves marked with fieldstones.
The Old Villa Rica Cemetery, sometimes called the Old Town Cemetery, was established in 1804 where Villa Rica (Old Town) was originally located (citizens moved the town to be near the railroad tracks in the 1870s.) It served as a community cemetery for the Old Town residents and members of the old Methodist Church that was near the cemetery, right about where the new roundabout is at the intersection of Highway 61 and Punkintown Road.
The earliest known burial was in 1832. Many of the town’s early leaders and original settlers are there, as well as at least nine Civil War veterans.
Nancy Stolz-Jeffares, FOCC member and member of the VR Cemetery Commission, has worked tirelessly in the cemetery cleaning up the grounds. The cemetery is shaded with hard wood trees with a number of fieldstones marking unknown interments.
The Garden of Rest Cemetery property obtained by the City of Villa Rica in 1960 and is located on Brooks Street, directly behind Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.
The Cemetery Commission invested in a sign for the cemetery a few years ago because so few people knew its name. It is named for Alfred Wilson, undertaker and member of the VR Cemetery Commission. Alfred owns a local funeral home and has been a member of the Cemetery Commission for many years. A garden bench was installed in one of the new flowers beds creating a lovely, peaceful burial ground.
City staff keeps the grass mowed at the cemeteries while FOCC volunteers do the gardening and preservation maintenance.
One of the gardens that the group upkeeps at Hillcrest is the Remembrance Garden, designed in memory of the 12 individuals who lost their lives during the 1957 gas explosion at the Berry’s Pharmacy building in downtown Villa Rica.
One day in 2017, while walking around the cemetery, Alisa Doyal discovered a plot in the back next to the mausoleum that appeared to be an old flowerbed. The plot was overgrown and inside was a headstone for Bobby Roberts, a young boy who was killed in the explosion while visiting the dentist upstairs in the Berry’s building.
Researching the records, Doyal discovered that the garden belonged to the Roberts family — but Bobby was not buried in the garden but in the mausoleum. Bobby’s mother had created the garden in his memory.
Doyal wanted to maintain the memory of Bobby, especially with the 60th anniversary of the explosion coming up in December that year. Bobby’s older brother was contacted through social media, and asked for permission to restore the garden, which was granted.
A ribbon cutting was held on December 5, 2017, the anniversary of the explosion, officially opening the garden, the 60th Anniversary of the gas explosion. Family members of others who died that day were also present for the event.
The members of the FOCC tend to the garden to keep it thriving all year long.
FOCC meets on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 pm at Powell Park located 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica. The FOCC has volunteer workdays each month with projects that are scheduled at one or more of the three city cemeteries such as gardening, weeding, cleanup, and cleaning tombstones. Volunteers are always welcome.
If you have a unique family story to tell then let the FOCC know by contacting the City Clerk at adoyal@villarica.org , or 678-840-1212. Old photographs are appreciated.
You can help the group out by becoming a member, volunteering on work days, research, and donations. Donations are tax-exempt when you make them through the Community Foundation of West Georgia at www.cfwg.net and select the Friends of the Villa Rica City Cemeteries Fund.
Donations can also be mailed to the Community Foundation of West Georgia to, 807 South Park Street, Carrollton, GA 30117. If writing a check to the Foundation, please provide the name that you are donating to — Friends of the Villa Rica City Cemeteries Fund.
— Submitted
