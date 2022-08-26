It’s official. I’m not a spring chick anymore. My great niece and I raced down their driveway and she beat me. She didn’t just beat me, she beat the pants off of me. When she was a little girl, I took advantage of the shortness of her legs and easily out-loped her. But she’s growing and I’m shrinking so the odds are a little more even now.
My sprinting skills aren’t what they used to be, but that doesn’t mean I’m giving in to old age’s creep. It’s that drive than sends me out the door to walk in the woods, rain or shine (that, and two dogs who need to be exercised, lest they chew the house out from under us).
This morning, we followed the stream. After last night’s deluge, there was no telling what had washed up. I always look for arrowheads, but mostly only ever find an old bottle – sometimes a vintage PBR can.
The water was high and running fast. The dogs didn’t get in it to play like they usually do. Instead, we all stayed safely on the bank, moving upstream over mossy ground. Finally, we came to a place where the water cut deep into the earth. Five-foot ravines on each side created a pool of deep water, lapping on a shelf of rock. Ordinarily, the pool was crystal clear, fed by a trickle of water from the spring above, but today it was still being hit by last night’s rain and the water in the pool was as murky as black coffee.
At the bottom, though, I saw a flash of white that stopped me in my tracks. White claws. I realized it was an armadillo. I wasn’t sure how it got in there- maybe washed in by the downpour last night and drowned in the tumult of the pool. However it got in there, it had to be gotten out because the stream ran to the pond where the livestock was watered.
I thought about calling somebody to come and help but Johnny was already gone to work. It was still pretty early in the morning so I hated to be a bother to any of my able-bodied family members. Anyway, what was the worst-case scenario? I’d be down there trying to fish out that dead creature and I’d drop my phone in the water. Then I wouldn’t be able to get back up the steep banks and they’d find my skeleton years later.
There was some risk to consider, but sometimes you just needed to take care of a little dirty business. I wasn’t really worried. I knew that if I got stuck down there, Johnny would come looking for me eventually and I had plenty of fat to live on in the meantime.
I whistled up the dogs and we went back to the house. I got the tools together - a shovel, a curtain rod with a sturdy hook on the end, and a waterproof dog food bag (that we keep around just for such an occasion). I put on gloves because armadillos are the only animals, besides us humans, that carry leprosy.
We walked back to the stream and I slid down the bank and stood on the stone shelf next to the pool. Down in the ravine, the waterfall was twice as loud as before. I fished the armadillo out and discovered he was surprisingly heavy. He was gray but had bright pink places on him where he’d been banged up from being pin-balled by the flood water. I had a hard time hooking him but finally managed to pull him out. His underbelly was covered with coarse, elephant-like hair. His claws were ivory-colored, clearly designed for digging.
Using the shovel and curtain rod like salad tongs, I lifted him ungracefully out of the ravine and plopped him on the ground above. Mission accomplished – biohazard removed. Now I just had to get out. It wasn’t pretty, but I did make it out of the ravine. I stood on the edge of the creek bank, leaning on the shovel, puffing a little from exertion. I didn’t rest long, though. I wanted to get the body into the bag before the dogs found it.
I used the shovel like a forklift and carefully guided it into the open bag. The head and shoulders went in like a charm, but the back legs, stiff from rigor mortis, hung up on the bag. I had to push hard to get them in. Finally, it slipped straight to the bottom- perfect fit, like a hand in a glove. I needed to roll the bag to make a handle (the creature weighed about 15 pounds and I was pretty far from the house) so I had to squeeze the air out of the bag. I was certain that would send up a wash of stink from the creature inside but I was surprised – it smelled like the clean creek – of washed rocks and wet sand.
I whistled up the dogs and headed back to the house. I was glad that I was still spry enough to get up from that bank by myself. Even though this week I discovered that I wasn’t going to be winning any more races, it felt good to know that I was still able to take care of a little dirty business.
