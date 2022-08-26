It’s official. I’m not a spring chick anymore. My great niece and I raced down their driveway and she beat me. She didn’t just beat me, she beat the pants off of me. When she was a little girl, I took advantage of the shortness of her legs and easily out-loped her. But she’s growing and I’m shrinking so the odds are a little more even now.

My sprinting skills aren’t what they used to be, but that doesn’t mean I’m giving in to old age’s creep. It’s that drive than sends me out the door to walk in the woods, rain or shine (that, and two dogs who need to be exercised, lest they chew the house out from under us).

Trending Videos