There is a new entertainment spot in Carrollton for families and friend groups located on Maple Street.
Owners Jennifer and Joe Mooney opened SwingShots, an indoor golf and entertainment venue, in the city of Carrollton on Oct. 20. SwingShots is an “upscale, virtual gold experience” with over 100 realistic golf courses to choose from and many challenging golf games.
Joe was born and raised in Whitesburg and attended Central High School. He currently works at Southwire, where he has been an employee for over 20 years. Jennifer moved to Georgia in 2004 and is originally from East Alabama. She attended the University of West Georgia for both a bachelor’s and master’s degree and currently works as a nurse practitioner. Together, they formed SwingShots, a dream that Joe has had for many years since he was introduced to the game of golf.
“Joe started playing golf many years ago and grew to love it. He saw a need for an indoor training facility for golfers in the west Georgia area, so the idea formed. Their children came up with the catchy name of SwingShots, and the dream became a reality,” Jennifer said.
This is the Mooneys first business venture and “are so glad to be located in the Carrollton community” for their first business. According to Jennifer, the indoor golf simulator is fairly new, especially in the west Georgia area.
“The hope is to provide a safe and entertaining environment for the community,” Jennifer said.
SwingShots provides a “unique feature” which includes, along with the golf simulators, a 5,000 square-foot ballroom that is used for events such as weddings, team building events, holiday parties, and any type of celebratory event.
“Combining an event space with a golf entertainment space is unique to the west Georgia community,” Jennifer said.
SwingShots is a great learning environment for people who want to improve their golf skills, for those that don't know how to play golf but just want to have a fun time doing something different, or for those who are interested in learning how to play golf, per Jennifer.
SwingShots also offers full facility rental for private events, where patrons can use the event space for their function, and also have the full amenities of all the simulators and other games and offerings available to use.
Jennifer walked the Times-Georgian through a scenario for a first time customer stating the customer can book online on their website reservations, call or come in. Customers will book a "tee time. " Up to 4 people can play on each bay at a time with the cost being $40 to $45 per bay, per hour, so if 4 people split the cost, it is less than $12 per person, per hour.
When a customer arrives at their venue, if they have their own golf clubs, they can pull up under the covered veranda, drop off their clubs at the bag drop, then can park their car without having to lug their clubs from their car to the entrance. They will be greeted by the staff, who will direct them to their assigned simulator bay. The staff will also clean their clubs for them before they begin playing.
If they do not have golf clubs, SwingShots also provides them to use free of charge, which is included in the price of rental. The staff will walk the customer through how to register into the simulator system, provide instructions, and help choose from over 100 famous golf courses from around the world, or play a fun interactive golf game.
There are two managers, who are the children of the owners, that run the day to day operations, along with the guidance of the owners. Currently the hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday by appointment only.
“Located at the Maple Street mansion in the ballroom with over 10,000 square feet of space, we knew as soon as we entered the facility that it was the perfect location to establish our business model and also have room to expand with growth,” Jennifer said.
In the future, the Mooneys want to partner with school golf teams around the area to provide an indoor golf training facility and to have indoor golf competitions. They also want to partner with the Special Olympics golf team members around the area to provide them with a location to train indoors.
“We will be starting golf leagues, clinics, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions, as well as membership opportunities. We also plan to expand to offer food, beer and wine, and possibly a cigar lounge for members,” Jennifer said.
SwingShots is having a grand opening event on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free demos of the simulators, over 30 vendors, live music, and Santa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.