There is a new place on the block for those who are looking to take a "Sip."
Mikayla and Trevor Iverson are the owners of one of Maple Street’s newest locations and only soda shop, Sips. Mikayla is from Utah while Travis is from Washington. The pair met and lived in Utah until March 2022, and have been married for almost nine years. Last March, the couple decided to move themselves, along with their two daughters and the one Mikayla is expecting across the country.
“We moved here for a few reasons. I’m a film and television actress and we also wanted to start Sips,” Mikayla said.
According to Mikayla, there are a lot of similar soda shops out in the western part of the country and “absolutely loved them.” Unique to the Iverson’s soda shop is that “cute little peach ring” that every customer gets on their drink. The Iversons had several ideas of what would make the soda shops even better and thought they should just open up their own.
“We noticed that Georgia doesn’t have anything like what our shop offers, so we felt there was a great need for something like this in the Georgia market. Carrollton specifically is a great small town with a close knit community. There are families and college students alike and we felt like adding a soda shop to help strengthen that community further in a family friendly way came together in the perfect opportunity for us and our shop,” Mikayla said.
Sips officially opened on Oct. 15, 2022. According to Mikayla, the grand opening went “great” as they are thankful for the support they have already received from the community. The Iversons searched for their location since March and it took them seven months to find the perfect spot, per Mikayla.
“It was funny because our signs got completely messed up and every ‘I’ got turned to ‘Ü’, so all the menus said süps soda and pepsü. It was really funny and we had to just roll with the punches,” Mikayla said.
They put “great detail” into finding their spot and now loves that where they chose is close to the college and also has a drive-thru, so that “mothers could get a little treat without getting all their kids out of the car on a long hard day and so that it could be more convenient for the college student rushing to class that needed a little pick-me-up before class.”
As a business, Sips offers a unique twist to all their customers’ favorite drinks.
“From soda to energy drinks, we have it all,” Mikayla said.
To them, one of the most exciting aspects for their customers is the option to drive-thru and get a drink.
“That’s not something very many specialty drink shops offer. It was a very important feature for us when deciding where we would put our shop. I would suggest a first time customer to come and check out our favorites menu. This way they could find their favorite soda or drink and then see which of our favorites has flavor add-ins and purées that also sound tasty to them. Or they could make their own combination of flavors and become a drink maker themselves,” Mikayla said.
Sips is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day besides Sunday located at 920 Maple Street. They have several employees that assist with drink making while Mikayla and Travis share day to day operations duties.
According to Mikayla, some of the local favorites have been the Tomahawk which has Sprite, lemonade, blue raspberry, and raspberry purée in it as well as the Dirty Dan which has Dr. Pepper, coconut, and fresh lime.
“I think something fun that the community could investigate further are the names of the drinks. They all mean something and some are from personal inside jokes or fandoms. We also may have a secret menu coming soon as well as loyalty points,” Mikayla said.
The Iversons gained their business owner experience from another business that they own in Utah called Cocomelody which is a wedding dress shop, completely different from the soda shop.
“I feel like we have connected to the community by bringing something really unique and exciting to such a fun, special town. We love that we offer drinks that are suitable for every member of the family and feel like getting to connect families and friends in a wholesome way is really rewarding for us,” Mikayla said.
