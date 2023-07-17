Tailgate registration open, updates for the start of UWG football season

UWG's tailgating reservation form is now available for each game and will be available until three days before the game.

 UWG Athletics

As Wolves fans get ramped up to cheer on UWG Football this fall, the University provided two important announcements, including open reservations for tailgating spots, as well as a “Pack Porch Preview” set for the Wolves’ in-house scrimmage on August 12.

The Wolf Walk and the surrounding area will again be the place to be this fall at University Stadium for five dates. Tailgate registration is now available for the coming fall, with spots available to reserve on The Wolf Walk and the Wolves Tailgate Lot.