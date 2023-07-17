Tailgate registration open, updates for the start of UWG football season

As Wolves fans get ramped up to cheer on UWG Football this fall, the University provided two important announcements, including open reservations for tailgating spots, as well as a “Pack Porch Preview” set for the Wolves’ in-house scrimmage on August 12.
The Wolf Walk and the surrounding area will again be the place to be this fall at University Stadium for five dates. Tailgate registration is now available for the coming fall, with spots available to reserve on The Wolf Walk and the Wolves Tailgate Lot.
Tailgating Reservations For Students and Alumni
Reservations will be taken this year for the Wolf Walk and the Wolves Tailgate Lot. The Hill will be for general student tailgating with food, fun activities, and games. Spaces will be available on The Hill for student groups, but the best way to make sure your spot is reserved is through the Wolf Walk and Wolves Tailgate Lot.
To reserve your spot for the Wolf Walk and the Wolves Tailgate Lot, the tailgating reservation form is now available for each game and will be available until three days before the game.
Links to reserve spots for each game are provided on the UWG Athletics website.
Pack Porch Preview
Fans can get a preview of the 2023 UWG Football team, hear from UWG coaches, and get a free preview of The Pack Porch on August 12 with the first scrimmage of the 2023 season.
The Porch will open on that Saturday at 9:00 a.m., with food, beverages, and a chance to hear from football coach David Dean, women’s basketball head coach Joanna Reitz, and men’s basketball head coach Dave Moore.
To preview the Pack Porch experience, sitter services will be available with bounce houses on the field level during the event, allowing visitors to enjoy the morning with UWG Athletics and Wolves Football.
The Pack Porch Preview on August 12 is a free event. The full regular-season Pack Porch experience includes babysitting, food, and two drinks with a cash bar available and will cost $135 per couple with two children plus $10 for each additional child.
For more details regarding The Pack Porch and for families to register to join the Wolves for the August 12 Pack Porch Preview, contact Elizabeth Herrin at eherrin@westga.edu.
