For the third time in the last six school years, New Manchester High can boast of having the county’s top educator.
Tahira Chandler was named the Douglas County School System Teacher of the Year during a banquet Thursday evening at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Because of the pandemic, the DCSS the award was put on hold last school year.
Two other teachers were recognized as outstanding educators in the school system. Winston Elementary’s Avery Zachery was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Stewart Middle teacher Radiance Ruffin was named Middle School Teacher of the Year. Chandler was also selected as the High School Teacher of the Year.
“I am honored to be the Douglas County Teacher of the Year,” Chandler said. “I love this district, I love New Manchester and I am proud to call Douglas County home. I know that I have big shoes to fill and I am prayerful that I represent my school and this amazing district well.”
As Douglas County’s overall teacher of the year, Chandler will go on to compete for the state’s top educator honors. During the 2016-17 school year, New Manchester science teacher Casey Bethel was named the Georgia Teacher of the Year after winning county honors.
He now works in the central office for the school system.
Rachel Rogers, a science teacher at New Manchester, was named the county’s teacher of the year a year after Bethel earned the honor.
“Tahira is a champion for her students, the school system and the entire Douglas County community,” Bethel said. “She is a good person to represent the county and tell our story.”
A panel of 12 judges, including the reigning teachers of the year for each school level, graded the applicants before casting a secret ballot.
Each of the six semifinalists were observed in their classrooms and then interviewed by the panel of judges.
Chandler previously taught math at New Manchester before moving in her current position as the school’s VID Site Coordinator and AVID 11 and 12 Elective Teacher.
“I have always loved math,” Chandler said. “I majored in math in college and I struggled a lot. When I finally graduated from college, I knew that I wanted to be a champion for those students who had difficulties learning math. Math anxiety is real. Test anxiety is real. But when we work hard and stay focused we can achieve great success.”
She said her goal was to make people not hate math.
“ I felt like math needed a better reputation, so I signed up to be a math teacher and a math PR agent,” Chandler said. “Teaching is actually my second career. I have only been an educator for 11 years, but every year I am more and more proud to serve our young people in this capacity.”
A Detroit native, Chandler moved to Georgia in 2007 and started teaching in 2010 in the Atlanta Public School System. She previously taught in the Clayton County School System before coming to DCSS in 2016.
She says she is all-in for DCSS and looks forward to advocating for the school system.
“I know that DCSS is the best school district in the state of Georgia, but everyone else does not know that,” Chandler said. “I will spend my time at work and outside of work advocating for our district, our schools, our teachers, and our students. I plan on representing DCSS throughout the metropolitan area through community service activities, fundraising, and educational outreach.”
Superintendent Trent North praised the selection of Chandler as the district’s top teacher.
“Mrs. Chandler is an asset to the Douglas County community,” North said. “We had 35 awesome teachers that made it. I’m proud of each one of them for the work that they do.”
In addition to several gifts and an opportunity to compete on the state level, the overall winner receives a $2,000 bonus each year her or she remains in the classroom.
Chandler said she plans to be a New Manchester Jaguar throughout her teaching career and remain in the county.
“I own a home in Douglas County, my husband is a DCSS educator, my son is in kindergarten at Arbor Station Elementary School,” she said. “I even moved my parents to Douglas County. My family has planted roots here and we are happier than we have ever been. I believe in Douglas and have no reason to look for another place to call home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.