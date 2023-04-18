At their April work session held Monday night, members of the Carroll County Board of Education reviewed a varied agenda that included the usual fundraising and field trip requests from student groups.

Superintendent Scott Cowart updated the board on several items of current interests, including that he and other representatives of the board are meeting to discuss a possible partnership on the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) Project. He noted that conversations continue with a goal of having something for the Board to consider at it May meeting.

