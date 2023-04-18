At their April work session held Monday night, members of the Carroll County Board of Education reviewed a varied agenda that included the usual fundraising and field trip requests from student groups.
Superintendent Scott Cowart updated the board on several items of current interests, including that he and other representatives of the board are meeting to discuss a possible partnership on the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) Project. He noted that conversations continue with a goal of having something for the Board to consider at it May meeting.
Other topics of note included:
Proposed Meal Increase for 2024 School Year
Student meal price proposals include slight increases, ranging from 15-cents for elementary, 50-cents for middle and 25-cents for high school students,
Breakfast for students at all schools is proposed to increase 15-cents.
Proposed meal prices for adults and visitors are slated to rise by 25 and 50-cents, respectively, while extra milk will see a 15-cent increase.
Review Quit Claim Deed for Hulett Community Center
The district is recommending that the Board approve a Quit Claim Deed to relinquish the district's revisionary interests in the Hulett Community Center to the Hulett Community Club. The school district currently has reversionary interest in the property and does not see the need for the property in the future. (Note:reversionary interest is the right to resume ownership of land if and when certain conditions are not met.)
The tract of land contains four (4) acres, more or less, and is the property where the Hulett School Building is situated.
In other facilities and construction related matters, Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Terry Jones provided an update on several ongoing projects:
Contractors have poured footings and are now working on the foundation block. The renovation of the existing classroom facility continues as contractors have painted the restroom batteries and new resinous flooring is being installed. New LED lighting has been installed in the cafeteria and in the hallways. This project will be funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Contractors continue to lay brick on the new six classroom addition. Electricians have installed all interior and exterior electrical boxes. Interior door frames have been set and metal roof panels are being installed this week. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Contractors have the building pad for the three-classroom addition to sub grade and batter boards are being installed. All new storm water lines and gas lines have been relocated. They will begin digging footings for the new classrooms later this week. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars.
Fire Alarm Replacement at CES & THS
A new voice activation fire alarm system has been installed at Central Elementary and Temple High School. New exterior and interior strobes were installed along with new fire alarm pull stations.
Now that the trees have been cleared, the county will be grading for the additional car rider lanes over the next week or two. Once this lane is completed, it will get most of the car rider traffic off of Fairfield Road and make the transition much safer for students and parents.
HVAC Projects at BHS, THS, & VRH
The units for the HVAC projects should be on site sometime in April. Once the contractors have the units on site, it will take a week or two at each site for the install the units.
BHS Track and VRHS Tennis Court Resurfacing
Work will begin soon on the resurfacing of the BHS Track and the VRHS Tennis Courts.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been posted for a Construction Manager to oversee the development of the 1601 Bankhead/Highway 166 property that is expected to close in May. Plans for the property are to relocate the school system's transportation department (bus fleet and related operations) to the site.
The district and schools are well on the way to planning summer activities for students and staff leading up to the 2023-24 school term that begins in August. The various summer camp opportunities will be finalized by Wednesday, April 26.
However, dates for two summer performances to be held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center in Carrollton have been announced. Low cost tickets will be sold for each event, "Operation Kindness" by the Bright Star Theatre Co. on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.and "Science Machine" by The Science Guy on Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m.
A list of school summer camps and schedules will be finalized by Wednesday, April 26.
In other matters, it was announced that the District had completed its second cohort of Class A Leadership Development Program for classified staff earlier this spring. It was noted that the program had been well-received by classified staff and district leaders.
The Carroll County Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting for April on Thursday night, 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center. A number of student recognitions will highlight the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.