A contingent of 20 members from the Tabernacle Baptist Church Choir in Carrollton will be traveling to Israel next month to perform concerts in several locations.
According to Rev. James Kimmel, worship pastor for the church, the group from Tabernacle will be combining with 80 other choir members from Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta and Hunter Street Baptist Church in Birmingham to participate in the Israel music mission trip, July 6-16.
"We will sing concerts at several locations in Israel and hope to be good ambassadors for the United States," Rev. Kimmel said.
Local citizens will be able to get a preview of the concert when the the entire group presents a pre-trip free concert at Tabernacle on Sunday night, June 26 at 6 p.m.
The idea for the trip originated more than a year ago, according to Rev. Kimmel.
"All three churches wanted to get back outside the walls of their buildings after a cautious period during the pandemic," Kimmel explained.
"Also, a trip to Israel for any Christian makes our faith come alive as we see the places Jesus Christ walked and taught. The hope is that we would come back changed and renewed after seeing important sites we read about in the Bible," he said.
He added that singing for the people in Israel will provide members of the group with an opportunity to share the hope of Christ with others and also to be good representatives for the country.
A sample of the musical selections that will be performed include, “In Christ Alone,” “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Thou, O Lord," in addition to newer songs like “The Name of Jesus is Lifted High,” “Is He Worthy?”, “Christ Our Hope in Life and Death,” and “Christ is Risen, He is Risen Indeed.”
The combined choirs from Tabernacle Baptist and the other two churches will sing during the morning worship service for a Messianic Jewish congregation, the Peniel Fellowship, and will also present a full evening concert for members there and members of the public.
"We will also sing a full concert on the southern steps of the temple in Jerusalem," he added, "and will have more informal opportunities to sing at other times and places when we see different sites around Israel."
