Glam Rock was a phenomenon that began its ascent in 1971. Its primary star, at least in the United Kingdom, was Marc Bolan, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the band T. Rex. Bolan was born Marc Feld on September 30, 1947. From an early age, he had a keen interest in music and the fame he believed it would bring him.

Bolan’s first significant band, Tyrannosaurus Rex, was comprised of him along with hand percussionist Steve Perregrine-Took. On their initial albums, they played acoustic songs. With Bolan sitting cross-legged on a rug playing guitar, the duo would play full sets of songs that had lyrics with nonsensical couplets, often tailored for the sounds of the words rather than exensive meaning behind each tune. Collectively, the music had a meaning to Bolan, who professed to fully believe in his ability to become a superstar.

