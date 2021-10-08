Syvette Wilson, 49, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 30, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
