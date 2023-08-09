My first memory of The Police’s album “Synchronicity” was when I saw a display for it in a store after it came out June 17, 1983. Its album art consists of black and white photographic rolls painted over with transparent primary colors. I still find its imagery much more intriguing than the band’s previous album, 1981’s “Ghost in the Machine”. That the photo images varied on each sleeve and cassette case was of further interest to me. The album’s introductory single, “Every Breath You Take”, was already rocketing up the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, where it eventually reached number one that July. It had been released ahead of the album by one month, and its vinyl picture sleeve had the same primary color paint motif as the album, only with a black background. This gave the whole album’s campaign the appearance of an underlying concept, and in a loose sense, one can be found.
“Every Breath You Take” opens the second side of the album, one which also includes two more of its other singles. This song, though loved by listeners the world over, has long been misunderstood as a love song, when its composer, Sting (Gordon Sumner) intended it to be a darker concept, one of imposed control. He has emphasized that those who hear it as a love song have missed the point. Though he may be truthful in his claims, the performance he gives as its singer suggests a more sincerely romantic tone, one that resonated with the public quickly upon its airing.
Two other singles from the album follow on side two. “King of Pain”, was inspired by Sting’s response to the end of his first marriage to Frances Tomelty, one that produced their then-young children Joe and Kate. While on vacation, he says in an interview with Redbeard on www.inthestudio.net, he looked at the sun and saw a black spot on it.
“That’s my soul up there,” he says, recounting the experience with a slight laugh, emphasizing that at that moment, he was not exaggerating. The lyric is the response to the lines in the song’s verses, sung atop Andy Summers’s clean, muted guitar, Sting’s melodic bassline, and Stewart Copeland’s urgent drums. Again, the listening public heard the song as it related to them, driving it nearly as high up the singles chart as its predecessor, to number three that October.
“Wrapped Around Your Finger”, another ballad with an evocative video of the band playing in a darkened room filled with a maze of tall candlesticks, was able to reach number eight in March of 1984. It capitalized on the ubiquitous nature of the band up to that point. By then, I had finally purchased my own copy of the album on vinyl the previous fall, having been enticed by the other songs recurring on radio and television. Like so many others who fell under the spell of the band’s sound, I scurried to collect those records that preceded “Synchronicity”, receiving a copy of their 1978 debut, “Outlandos D’Amour”, on cassette as a Christmas present in 1983.
Because I was a young teenager when I first heard the album in full, I did not recognize the multiple middle-aged themes present in the other songs. “Synchronicity I” defines the concept that random experiences are connected. “Walking In Your Footsteps” draws attention to the dead who existed before the current era, with references to dinosaurs and Biblical quotes. “O My God” is a self-dialogue musical prayer asking for God to come closer to the singer. “Mother” is a nightmarish Blues which features Summers’s comically unhinged vocal. “Ms. Gradenko”, composed by Copeland, seems to be a flirtacious outreach to a female co-worker.
It is “Synchronicity II” that features The Police’s hardest-rocking music. Describing the difficulties of modern life’s expectations and realities, its verses tell of suburban angst though something more sinister looms on society’s outskirts. The apocalyptic video adds to the song’s weight, one where the band perform atop a mountain of refuse. It is my favorite song on the album; a further testament to the band’s artistic apex.
