Mr. Sylvinnia “Ham” Nolen, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021. He was 68.
Mr. Nolen was born on Aug. 17, 1953, in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Leevester and Ruby Mae Nolen.
He was retired from Flowers Bakery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Nolen, and his brothers, Lawrence and Louvoyde Nolen.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Nolen; his sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen Lee and Luana Nolen, and Chis and Donna Nolen; his stepchildren, Dwayne Causey, and his wife, Veronica, John Causey, and Wendy “Instigator” Eidson; his siblings, Syble Rollins, Julia Ann Rollins, Geraldine Swafford, Vivian (Ernie) Shears, and Ray (Tammy) Nolen; his in-laws, Tyrone (Joan) Collins, Don (Cissy) Collins, Rickey (Tammy) Collins, Ronnie (Melanie) Collins, Elaine (Larry) East, and Teresa (Basil) Snyder; his grandchildren, Landon Nolen, Amanda Akins, Triston Nolen, and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nolen; and special friends, Ima Gravitt, Irene Abernathy, Pearl Henderson, and Harvey Gentry.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Bro. Wendell Patterson and Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
