Sylvia "Sy" Harmon

Sylvia “Sy” Elizabeth Peters Leaming Springer Harmon, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on May 21, 2021, at the age of 89 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Friendsville, Tennessee.
She was beloved by her four children and their families: Sydney and Jon Burkley, of Sugar Land, Texas; Tom and Lucy Leaming, of Cartersville, Georgia; Stacey and Dennis Blackmon, of Carrollton; and Stephanie and Lee Curi, of Knoxville; nine grandchildren, Danielle Burkley Cho (James), Sean Burkley (Web), Spencer and Michael Blackmon, Myriah, Joseph and Jellybean Curi, and Will and Helen Lee Leaming; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Aurora, of Houston, Texas; nieces Leslie Peters Sadler and Lorie Peters Fisher; nephew Jake Peters; and husband Robert Harmon of Maryville, Tennessee.
She has joined her parents, Jacob and Lucile Peters; sister, Joyce Peters; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Mary Jo Peters; husband, Alton Springer; niece, Jennifer Peters Burk; and great-grandson, Hayden Cho.
Sy grew up during the depression on a family farm in Friendsville, and was raised in the Quaker faith (Society of Friends). After graduating from Friendsville Academy, she attended Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, for two years. She transferred to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, where she earned a B.A. in Physical Education. She attained a Master of Education from West Georgia College, while raising four children and teaching. She taught at Temple Elementary School for over 20 years and was named the Teacher of the Year when teaching 7th grade.
Sy was a dedicated member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She served as an elder and the Sunday School superintendent for many years, and was awarded an honorary life membership by the Presbyterian Women.
She was devoted to her family and friends, with many claiming Sy as their best friend. With a lively spirit and a sharp sense of humor, Sy always brought a smile to those who loved her. One of her greatest joys was playing tennis. She was known for her tenacity, footwork and hustle on the court. After retiring from teaching, she played tennis five or six times a week until the age of 82.
The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends Meeting House Cemetery Fund, c/o Stacey Blackmon, P.O. Box 2069, Carrollton, GA 30112.
