Sylvia Sue Lively Barton entered her Heavenly Home on March 17, 2023 at the age of 88.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

