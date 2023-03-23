Sylvia Sue Lively Barton entered her Heavenly Home on March 17, 2023 at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 5:59 am
Sylvia Sue Lively Barton entered her Heavenly Home on March 17, 2023 at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
Sylvia’s family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m.
Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sylvia Lively Barton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.