Celebration of Life services for Pastor Sylvia A. Thurman, age 74, of Woodland Ala., will be held, Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Pastor Mark Stroud, Officiating. Interment Carrollton City Cemetery. NO PUBLIC VIEWING. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
