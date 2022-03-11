Silver “Sylbia Jean” Thomas, 68, of Carrollton, died on Monday, March 7,

2022.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, March

12, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing

will be on Friday,

March 11, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

