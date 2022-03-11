Silver “Sylbia Jean” Thomas, 68, of Carrollton, died on Monday, March 7,
2022.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, March
12, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing
will be on Friday,
March 11, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.