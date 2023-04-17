Syble Reid

Mrs. Syble Reid, age 96, passed away on April 14, 2023. Mrs. Reid was born to Newt and Susie Medlock on April 2, 1927. She married James Hoyatt Reid on June 8, 1946. Mrs. Reid worked at Lawler Hosiery Mill for 48 years and then worked at Salvation Army until she retired in 2000.

Being a servant to others and working in her church were her favorite things to do. Mrs. Reid was a faithful member of Abilene Baptist Church. At Abilene, Mrs. Reid taught children in Sunday School for 47 years. She then taught the Women's Sunday School class for 15 years. She worked beside her husband, Hoyatt, as the clerk of Abilene for over 50 years. Mrs. Reid spent her life being a Godly example, a mentor, an encourager and a prayer warrior.

