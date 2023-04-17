Mrs. Syble Reid, age 96, passed away on April 14, 2023. Mrs. Reid was born to Newt and Susie Medlock on April 2, 1927. She married James Hoyatt Reid on June 8, 1946. Mrs. Reid worked at Lawler Hosiery Mill for 48 years and then worked at Salvation Army until she retired in 2000.
Being a servant to others and working in her church were her favorite things to do. Mrs. Reid was a faithful member of Abilene Baptist Church. At Abilene, Mrs. Reid taught children in Sunday School for 47 years. She then taught the Women's Sunday School class for 15 years. She worked beside her husband, Hoyatt, as the clerk of Abilene for over 50 years. Mrs. Reid spent her life being a Godly example, a mentor, an encourager and a prayer warrior.
Mrs. Reid is preceded in death by her husband, Hoyatt Reid and an infant daughter, Alice Ann Reid. The Newt Medlock family circle is now complete as she was welcomed into Heaven by her parents and all of her siblings. Her siblings were Grace Laney, Ruth Rogers, Letha Laney, Jessie Medlock, Vera Laney, Roy Medlock, Clara Kelley and Elliott Medlock. Mrs. Reid was also preceded in death by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Reid leaves behind to cherish her memories Scotty and Bryan (Scoot) Rogers, which she considered her grandsons, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Medlock, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Darnell Teal officiating. The family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment was held in Abilene Baptist Church cemetery. Roger Laney, Tony Kelley, Timothy Kelley, Chuck Hull, David Shadix and Eric White will serve as pallbearers. Scotty Rogers and Scoot Rogers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
