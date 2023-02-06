Sybil Nadine Hardy Pike, 84, of Franklin passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Her funeral was held on Friday Feb. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harmony Methodist Church with the Rev. Lynn Peters and the Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment followed the service in the Church Cemetery. Her body lie in state at the church from 1–2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family accepted guests at Stutts Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Pike was born May 24, 1938, in Heard County, the second of five daughters of the late Joseph Vineyard Hardy and Gleamer Davis Hardy. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice Morris, Imogene Webb, Burmann McCarthy and Linda Paschal.
She was married to the love of her life, Johnny Pike on March 10, 1956. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2011.
She was a long time member of Harmony Methodist Church. She loved to serve her Lord, enjoyed singing, and served as the song leader for the congregation.
She worked for many years as a seamstress for Baby Cloze in Franklin. She also was a member of the Heard County Senior Center where she worked in the kitchen as a cook. She was known for her fried chicken and delicious coconut cakes.
One of her honored traditions was getting together and playing BINGO as a family during Christmas. She loved outings to Chick-Fil-A for a delicious serving of their ice dream. She enjoyed going to the beach, camping, working in her garden, and watching sports on the TV, especially NASCAR, baseball, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. She adored cats, and was very close to her own, who she named Tigger.
Survivors include her two sons, Kim Pike (Nadine) and Kenny Pike (Jennifer) all of Franklin; eight grandchildren, Caleb Pike (Lauren), Jacob Pike and Emily Pike of Franklin, Brandi Mitchum and Kenly Pike of Roanoke, and Erica Pike, Brittany Burson and Brandi Burson of Franklin; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harmony Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
