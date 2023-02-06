Sybil Nadine Hardy Pike

Sybil Nadine Hardy Pike, 84, of Franklin passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Her funeral was held on Friday Feb. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harmony Methodist Church with the Rev. Lynn Peters and the Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment followed the service in the Church Cemetery. Her body lie in state at the church from 1–2 p.m. prior to the service.

