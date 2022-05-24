Sybil Carroll Morrow, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, walked through the Pearly Gates on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Mr. Samuel Andrew Carroll and the late Minnie Bell Cook Carroll.
Sybil graduated from Whitesburg High School. She loved dancing, music, camping, fishing, and enjoyed living each day to the fullest. She loved getting dressed up in different styles of hats and purple was her signature color. After 30+ years, she retired from Carroll County Schools after having served as a special education bus monitor.
Sybil was welcomed into Heaven by her grandson and the light of her life, Victor Blaine Brown; brothers, Bernard Carroll, Calvin Lee Carroll, Hubert Carroll, and S.A. Carroll; and the father of her children, Richard “Sonny” Morrow,
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Kim Brown, Ricky & Sherry Morrow, and Andy Morrow, sister, Lois Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, Ms. Sybil’s body was cremated. The family will plan a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses on her obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of the webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
