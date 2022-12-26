Former Carrollton Trojan and Clemson Tiger linebacker Kevin Swint recently signed his contract to transfer back to the state in which he played high school ball, signing to Georgia State University.
In a release on the official Georgia State website, head coach Shawn Elliott was quoted regarding Swint.
Per the article: “’In any recruiting conversation, I think you know right from the jump if the individual is a fit for your program,’ Elliott said. ‘In speaking with Kevin, he is just so mature. He had everything in line as far as what he wanted to accomplish by transferring, why he was transferring and what he wanted from a school and a staff moving forward. And then you look at his athleticism — he is going to be a very nice addition.’ ”
Swint played under former head coach Sean Calhoun during his time at Carrollton High School, where he was a four-year starter and amassed 41.5 career sacks as part of his 359.5 tackles for the Trojans.
He started out as a linebacker at Clemson before transitioning to defensive end in 2021, where he continued his college career this past season.
Swint played in all 13 games for the Tigers this past season and had 10 total tackles, including a standout performance against Louisiana Tech with two tackles and a fumble recovery.
In a social media post regarding his initial entrance to the NCAA transfer portal, Swint wrote to his new team, saying, “My next opportunity will not only get a great player, but I will make an impact on your community and program as well.”
Swint was a four-star recruit coming out of Carrollton according to 24/7 Sports, and he currently stands at 6’3” and 240 pounds.
Swint joins other highly-recruited transfers Henry Bryant, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Louisville, as well as former three-star Tavian Brown, another linebacker out of Colorado State, in what will be a re-shaped Georgia State defensive front.
