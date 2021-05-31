ATLANTA – Jason W. Swindle Sr. of the Swindle Law Group P.C. in Carrollton has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Swindle will continue to serve the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties. He earned his law degree from the Walter F. George Law School at Mercer University and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2003. He practices criminal defense/DUI law in west Georgia.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
