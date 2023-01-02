Aaliyah Washington

Aaliyah Washington (pictured) and Stephanie Torres led the Wolves in scoring in a 69-34 New Year's Eve win over Shorter on Saturday.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole

In their final contest in 2022, the University of West Georgia women's basketball team finished in style, defeating in-state opponent Shorter 69-34 inside the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

It was a strong defensive performance and timely runs on offense that propelled the Wolves to their fifth win of the season on New Years Eve.

Trending Videos