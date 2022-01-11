Tomato sandwiches, pound cakes, fried chicken and hash browns are just a few of the items considered strictly Southern, but it’s hard to argue that a warm, made-from-scratch biscuit has its own revered spot in Southern cuisine.
When biscuits are needed for a recipe but time is short, there’s no shame in popping open a can of biscuits. Whether you are in need of an appetizer or a tailgating dish, these recipes won’t disappoint.
SLOW COOKER CINNAMON ROLL CASSEROLE
Active:20 minutes; Total: 4 hours; Yield: Serves 12
• Cooking spray
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 2 (16.3-oz.) cans refrigerated southern homestyle biscuits, separated and cut into fourths (about 64 biscuit pieces total)
• 1/2 cup (4 oz.) salted butter, melted, plus 2 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided
• 4 large eggs
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 2/3 cup plus 2 to 3 Tbsp. half-and-half, divided
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
• 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans (optional)
• 1 (3-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
• 2 1/4 cups (about 9 oz.) powdered sugar, divided
1. Line bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with aluminum foil; lightly coat foil with cooking spray. Stir together granulated sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Toss together biscuit pieces and 1/2 cup melted butter in a large bowl until biscuits are coated.
2. Working in batches, add biscuits to granulated sugar mixture, and toss to coat; transfer biscuits to prepared slow cooker. Sprinkle any remaining sugar mixture over biscuits in slow cooker.
3. Whisk together eggs, salt, 2/3 cup of the half-and-half, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in a bowl until well combined; pour over biscuits in slow cooker. Sprinkle with pecans.
4. Beat cream cheese and 2 tablespoons softened butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until thoroughly combined, about 30 seconds. Add 1 cup of the powdered sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla; beat until smooth, about 1 minute.
5. Gradually add remaining 11/4 cups powdered sugar to cream cheese mixture alternately with 2 tablespoons of the half-and-half, beating on high speed until frosting is smooth, creamy, and a little loose, about 1 minute, adding remaining 1 tablespoon half-and-half, 1 teaspoon at a time, if needed to reach desired consistency.
6. Drizzle half of the frosting over biscuit mixture in slow cooker. (Cover remaining frosting, and set aside until ready to serve.) Cover slow cooker; cook on LOW until center of casserole is set and biscuit bottoms are browned, 31/2 to 4 hours. Drizzle casserole with remaining frosting; serve warm.
Warm, sugary and gooey, this casserole is perfect for a casual weekend breakfast and is sure to please.
— Southern Living
PULL APART PIZZA BREAD
Active: 15 minutes; Total: 1 hour 5 minutes; Yield: Serves 8
• 8 ounces pre-shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
• 1 (5-oz.) pkg. mini pepperoni
• 3 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup), plus more for garnish
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
• 2 teaspoons grated fresh garlic
• 2 (16-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuit dough
• 1 cup jarred marinara sauce, warmed
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, basil, parsley, and oregano in a large bowl. Combine oil and garlic in a small bowl, and drizzle over cheese mixture. Cut biscuits into quarters; add dough pieces to cheese mixture, and toss gently to coat. Transfer mixture to a lightly greased nonstick Bundt pan, and bake in preheated oven until top is golden and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.
2. Let bread rest in pan about 5 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and garnish with additional Parmesan and basil. Serve with marinara sauce.
For this recipe, think Monkey Bread but with an Italian twist.
— Southern Living
BBQ IN A BLANKET WITH MARINARA SAUCE
Total: 30 minutes; Yield: Makes 4 servings
• 1 cup pulled barbecued pork (without sauce)
• 1/2 cup bottled barbecue sauce
• 8 refrigerated jumbo biscuits
• Parchment paper
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce
• 1/4 cup buttermilk
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon bottled barbecue sauce
• 1 teaspoon Ranch dressing mix
• 1/4 teaspoon table salt
1. Preheat oven to 425°.
2. Toss together pulled barbecued pork and 1/2 cup of your favorite bottled barbecue sauce.
3. Press biscuits into triangles (about 5 inches on each side); spoon 2 Tbsp. pork mixture along 1 edge of each triangle. Roll up triangles.
4. Place rolls, seam sides down, 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden.
5. Meanwhile, prepare Buttermilk Ranch Sauce: Stir together buttermilk, mayonnaise, 1 Tbsp. bottled barbecue sauce, Ranch dressing mix, and table salt until smooth. Serve creamy Buttermilk-Ranch sauce with BBQ in a Blanket.
With the help of canned biscuits, you can have a BBQ lunch in just 30 minutes.
— Southern Living
CRANBERRY CREAM CHEESE SKILLET DIP
• 1 can (16.3 oz) Flaky layers buttermilk biscuits (8 count)
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
Dip
• 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1 tablespoon milk
• 1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet with cooking spray.
2. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Separate each biscuit into 2 layers, to make 16 biscuit rounds. Gather ends of each biscuit round, and gently pinch to seal; roll into ball. Place around edge of skillet with pinched end facing down.
3. In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on high 20 to 30 seconds or until melted. Brush biscuits with butter; sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until biscuits are light golden brown.
4. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and milk with electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Spoon mixture into center of partially baked biscuit-lined skillet.
5. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until biscuits are deep golden brown on top and cream cheese mixture is heated through. Gently spoon and spread cranberry sauce over cream cheese mixture.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
