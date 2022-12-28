Recruit Georgia has rolled out all of their All-State teams for the 2022 high school football season, and five Central Lions made an appearance on the list for class 4A, including recent South Carolina signee Vicari Swain, who was listed on the All-State defense.
Swain was selected as an All-State defensive back, the second time in his high school career he has been awarded All-State honors. This year, he was one of just five players in 4A given the honor at his position. Other defensive backs honored were Za’Quan Bryan from Benedictine, Shelton Lewis from Stockbridge, Jordan Franklin from Burke County, and Qua Moss from Troup County.
Swain played in all 12 games for the Lions this season as both a defensive back and wide receiver. On defense, he finished the season with 43 total tackles and six interceptions, as well as two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals.
Central junior quarterback Devan Powell was the first Lion listed as an All-State honorable mention in class 4A. Powell completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,733 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season and also rushed for 591 yards and 12 scores.
The second honorable mention listed was senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Kameron Edge. Edge had a total of 86 tackles for the Lions this season and was tied with Dylan McKnight for second on the team in tackles for a loss with seven. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 189 yards and three scores including a 102-yard, two touchdown night in the first round of state playoffs.
Also honorably mentioned was senior defensive end/tight end Juliuz Walton. Walton was one of the team’s leading tacklers with 79 total on the season, and he led the team in tackles for a loss with a whopping total of 21, including a team-leading 13 sacks.
Central’s final All-State honorable mention was senior offensive guard Tray Hodges. Hodges was a key piece of an offensive line that blocked the way for a total of 2,647 rushing yards this season. Behind Hodges and the offensive line, the Lions averaged 6.9 yards per carry and 220.6 rush yards per game.
