Swain All-State

Vicari Swain was named to Recruit Georgia’s 4A All-State team as a defensive back. Devan Powell, Kam Edge, Juliuz Walton and Tray Hodges were selected as All-State honorable mentions.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Recruit Georgia has rolled out all of their All-State teams for the 2022 high school football season, and five Central Lions made an appearance on the list for class 4A, including recent South Carolina signee Vicari Swain, who was listed on the All-State defense.

Swain was selected as an All-State defensive back, the second time in his high school career he has been awarded All-State honors. This year, he was one of just five players in 4A given the honor at his position. Other defensive backs honored were Za’Quan Bryan from Benedictine, Shelton Lewis from Stockbridge, Jordan Franklin from Burke County, and Qua Moss from Troup County.

Trending Videos