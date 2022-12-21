Having committed early in his senior season to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Central Lions’ receiver/defensive back Vicari Swain made it official Wednesday night in an evening ceremony at Central’s gym when he signed his letter of intent.

Former Lions’ head coach Darius Smiley said it was Swain’s combination of size, speed, athleticism and awareness of the defensive back position that attracted the Gamecocks to recruit Swain and offer him a scholarship.

