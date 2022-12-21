Having committed early in his senior season to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Central Lions’ receiver/defensive back Vicari Swain made it official Wednesday night in an evening ceremony at Central’s gym when he signed his letter of intent.
Former Lions’ head coach Darius Smiley said it was Swain’s combination of size, speed, athleticism and awareness of the defensive back position that attracted the Gamecocks to recruit Swain and offer him a scholarship.
For Swain, it was the opportunity to play in the SEC and still be close to home.
“It means a lot,” Swain said of what his day meant. “South Carolina is a great place to further my academics, to further my athletic career. It’s close to home. It wouldn’t be a problem for my mom or any family to get to the games.”
As Smiley departs, he said Swain will be a shining representative of the Lions.
“Proud of him and his decision,” Smiley said. “We had several talks about this process and I am glad to see he made the decision he feels best fits him for his future. He has the talent to play at the next level and I hope he knows and understands how proud we are of him for having this opportunity to further his education and continue playing. I believe he will definitely represent his family and Central High School well at the next level.”
While he seemed resolved in his choice even after his verbal commitment, Swain did take more visits including the University of Colorado after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the Buffaloes head coach.
He had also visited the likes of Maryland and Vanderbilt in the recruiting process.
But that wooing did not compel him to switch his pledge and he ultimately followed through on Wednesday with his signature.
As a receiver Swain caught 41 passes for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, Swain snagged six of the LIons’ nine total interceptions, and accumulated 130 return yards on those picks. He also registered 43 tackles on the season. He also forced a fumble and recovered two more.
