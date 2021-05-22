Suzanne Jenkins Hipps Kiser, 81, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1939 in Statesville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late James Robert Hipps, Sr., and the late Mrs. Sue Jenkins Hipps.
Mrs. Kiser loved her family and enjoyed time with her grandkids. She loved tending to her animals and could make a mean peanut butter cake. Mrs. Kiser was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Donald Harvey Kiser, Sr.
Mrs. Kiser is survived by son, Donald Kiser, Jr., of Douglasville; stepdaughter, Shellie Shealey, of Villa Rica, Georgia; stepson, Loyd Shealey, of Douglasville; brothers and sisters-in-laws, James and Cathy Hipps, Jr., of Bogart, Georgia, Michael and Betty Hipps, of Columbus, Georgia; 12 grandchildren, Tamara, Donald III, Dillon, Dakota, Ashley, Loyd III, Kayla, Steffan, Brianna, J.D., Jonathan, Collie and Alex; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rick Eaves officiating. Interment will follow at New Smyrna Cemetery in Smyrna, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
