Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been identified in commercial poultry operations and a backyard flock in Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia. There have been NO cases of avian influenza (AI) identified in commercial or domestic poultry in the State of Georgia. Please see Commercial, Backyard, & Wildlife cases in the United Stated (USDA APHIS) for more information about HPAI detections in the United States.
Effective immediately all exhibitions, shows, sales (flea markets, auction markets), swaps, and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in the State of Georgia are suspended until further notice. Notifications will be announced when listed activities can resume in Georgia.
Good biosecurity practices are the best defense against AI infection and poultry producers must take the following measures to protect their flocks:
Move all poultry with outside access indoors.
Implement strict biosecurity.
Monitor flocks for clinical signs consistent with AI.
With HPAI, birds may become quiet, not eat and drink, have diarrhea, and have discolored combs and feet. Birds may also die suddenly with no signs of disease.
Report any concerns to your Veterinarian, State Animal Health Official or Federal Animal Health Official immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.