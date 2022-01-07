Villa Rica officers are currently investigating a burglary where they say $100,000 worth of race cars and equipments have been stolen at a Villa Rica RV storage lot.
Police say the burglary victim is fifth-grader Colton Kelly, who has been racing since he was 6-years-old.
Missing items include a 24-foot trailer in addition to $2,500 worth of race suits, four Quarter Midget cars, and tools.
According to a press release, suspects cut the fence to Advanced RV Storage on Baker Industrial Court, where police say the suspects cut the catalytic converters off of two of the RV’s that were stored there.
The investigation also revealed that the suspects had stolen a grey 2007 Ford F-350, which police say they used to steal the enclosed trailer that was stored on the lot.
Captain Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department (VRPD) told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the trailer was recovered from a vacant residence in Atlanta.
However, the midget race cars are still missing.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta has posted a $2,000 reward for anyone able to locate the stolen items and/or know the whereabouts of the suspects.
In addition to the RV Storage burglary, officers say on Jan. 5, the suspects also cut the fence at Cross & Sons Plumbing on Liberty Road.
Police say the suspects removed catalytic converters from four vehicles before stealing a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a work bed.
The truck was recovered abandoned in Douglas County on Jan. 6.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Detective Matt Weingarten at (678) 840-1321 or by email at mweingarten@villarica.gov
