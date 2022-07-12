A suspect in a stabbing that occurred in late May was arrested on Monday.
The alleged suspect in the incident has been identified as Geriquez Lowery, 31, of Temple.
On May 30, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to 35 Garden Ridge Drive in reference to an assault that had occurred at the residence. The assault was called in by a neighbor who told dispatch that a black man came running over to his residence covered in blood and told him he was stabbed by another man and he needed help, per the report.
When deputies arrived at the scene, a witness told them Lowery had fled the scene through the woods behind the residence. As deputies approached the residence, a different witness advised them the victim was inside and was “badly injured and needed medical attention.”
Deputies began rendering aid to the victim while West Georgia Ambulance was en route to the scene.
When EMS arrived, the victim continued to walk away from law enforcement and paramedics despite being told numerous times to go with them to receive medical attention.
The victim eventually complied and walked to the ambulance and was later life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center. At the time of the incident Lowery could not be located.
All four witnesses on the scene refused to cooperate and give any statements to law enforcement regarding the assault.
Lowery is being charged with aggravated assault and probation violation. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.