Susan Warren

Susan Kay Warren, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
She was born on May 3, 1948, in Cullman, Alabama, daughter to the late Dave Henry and Inez Collins Henry.
She received her Associates degree in criminal justice and was the second female police officer to work for the city of Carrollton Police Department. Susan worked for the department as an officer and in administration for 32 years. She was a pioneer in starting the D.A.R.E. program for the Carrollton City Schools System and worked alongside Federal marshals in transportation across the state.
Susan was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Congregational Holiness Church.
In her free time, she enjoyed doodling, reading mystery and sci-fi books, tea parties, dancing and above all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, William Warren, and Jeffery Warren. She leaves behind to cherish
her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Keith Jiles; twin sister, Sandra Frost; brothers, Virgil Henry, and Harold Henry; grandchildren, Kimberly Hume, Jeremy Warren, Victor Bracknell, Kami Coleman, Olivia Gladden, Alexis Hollis, Hali Gladden, and Connor Jiles; 15 great-grandchildren; and her beloved K9 Companion, “Puppy”.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Congregational Holiness Church with the Rev. Chris Jiles, the Rev. Ronny Cook, the Rev. Mark Willingham officiating. Internment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jeremy Warren, Connor
Jiles, Mark Henry, Wayne Hollis, and Jeff Hume. Carrollton City Police Officers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
