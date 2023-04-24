Susan Rebecca Kearfott Anderson

Susan Rebecca Kearfott Anderson, age 103, of Carrollton, GA peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023.

Mrs. Anderson was born in Bristol, Va on December 14, 1919, the daughter of the late Clarence B. Kearfott and Johnnie Mae Hunter Kearfott. She graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, then Virginia Intermont College, where she studied Interior Decorating.

Service information

Apr 26
Visitation
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, April 27, 2023
10:00AM
First Baptist Church
102 Dixie St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
