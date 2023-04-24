Susan Rebecca Kearfott Anderson, age 103, of Carrollton, GA peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023.
Mrs. Anderson was born in Bristol, Va on December 14, 1919, the daughter of the late Clarence B. Kearfott and Johnnie Mae Hunter Kearfott. She graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, then Virginia Intermont College, where she studied Interior Decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, Harry W. Anderson; her sisters: Annette Sprott, Ruth Harris, and Frances Counts; her brother, Clarence B. “Bo” Kearfott, Jr; her daughter-in-law, Sallye Hallberg Anderson; and her son-in-law, Col. Charles S. Rousek.
She is survived by her son, Harry W. “Andy” Anderson, Jr. of Clayton, GA; her daughters, Rebecca Rousek of Raleigh, NC, Rosalin Anderson of Carrollton, GA, and Susan Stephenson of Oklahoma City, OK; her grandchildren: Tom Anderson, Molly Hill, Elizabeth Ayers, Allison Marsigli, David Emfinger, Andy Emfinger, Bryan Stephenson, Aaron Stephenson, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Anderson and her husband formerly owned and operated Anderson’s Florist for 35 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Carrollton for over 75 years. There, she served as a Sunday School teacher of age groups from Cradle Roll through senior adult women, Vacation Bible School teacher, Women’s Missionary Union leader (Margaret Marchman Circle), choir member, and deacon. She was the first woman to serve as Chair of Deacons in her church. She served as a sponsor for a youth mission trip to Orlando where the team led programs in a mobile home park.
She served her community as President of the Carrollton Lioness Club, member of the Tanner Medical Center Auxiliary for 17 years, and charter member of the Alzheimer’s Support Group. She was a charter member of Junior Women’s Club. She served in the local soup kitchen, provided eye tests in elementary schools on behalf of the Lioness Club, and collected clothing for disadvantaged children. She drove many people to medical appointments in Atlanta and LaGrange. She expressed her commitment to democracy by serving as a poll worker in her retirement years.
When asked about the secret to her longevity, she had this advice: “Love the Lord, treat others with kindness, and live a good, clean life.”
Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Henry Tyson and Rev. David Hughes officiating.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
