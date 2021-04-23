The world lost a beloved momma, Susan Ann Moss Merritt, age 35 of Carrollton, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
She was born December 15, 1985 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the daughter of David Wayne Moss and Ann Marie Strickland.
Susan devoted her adult life to her children and was a rock star momma and a domestic goddess. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, vacationing to the beach and Disney world, watching her husband dirt track race, but most of all she just enjoyed being with her family. A family who will miss her terribly.
In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her loving husband, Aubrey Merritt; two children, who made up the entirety of her world, Bradley and Blakely; grandmother, Darlene Priest; grandfather, David M. Moss; sisters, Jesi Scurry and Baylee Scurry; brothers, Tyler Strickland and David Moss; father and mother-in-law, Chris and Susan Merritt; sister-in-laws, Becky Lewis and Sierra Strickland; and a number of nieces and nephews. Susan was welcomed into heaven by her grandmother, Jean Moss.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Midway Church, with Rev. Todd Wright officiating. The family will receive friends and family in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
