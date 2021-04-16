Susan E. Manning, 75, of West Carthage, New York, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her home after being stricken suddenly.
Susan was born on March 22, 1946, in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of the late John William and Norma Jean (Sheppard) McAfee. She married James L. Manning on June 19, 1999 in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Susan was employed for many years by Lockheed-Martin in California as an aircraft electrician. The couple lived in Villa Rica, Georgia, for many years before coming to New York State. She loved motorcycle rides and being outdoors, gardening and was an outstanding woodworker who had a woodshop that would rival any man’s shop.
She is survived by her husband, James Manning of West Carthage: one daughter: Donna Jefferies of The Colony, Texas; three sisters: Lynn of Cartersville, Georgia, Marilyn Heard and Ann of Norfolk, Virginia, and two brothers: Rick McAfee of Adairville, Georgia and John McAfee of Grand Prairie, Texas; She also has two grandchildren, Stephanie Fussell and Nicholas Everhart, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, New York. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.