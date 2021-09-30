Susan Allen Mabry, 64, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 following a long illness.
Susan was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on July 3, 1957, the daughter of the late J. Aubrey Allen and Virginia Miller Allen.
Susan will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, her dedication and service to her work on behalf of Carroll County, her advocacy for animals, and her enjoyment along with her husband, Danny, of the Georgia Bulldogs.
A graduate of Carrollton High School, and West Georgia College, Susan worked as executive director for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. She served five chairmen, and three interim chairs. Susan was a tireless advocate for the citizens of Carroll County, and performed her duties with professionalism, integrity, and thoughtfulness.
Also in her career, Susan was the development director of the West Georgia College Alumni Association, and also finance director for the Chattahoochee—Flint RDC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 24 years, Danny Mabry, and her sister, Elaine.
Survivors include her uncle, Homer Miller; brothers-in-law, Jim Baxley, of Carrollton, Mark Mabry, of Carrollton, and Ken Mabry, of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and co-workers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Carroll Memory Gardens, with a time of fellowship with family and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Danny Mabry Theater, Carrollton Cultural Arts Center, 251 Alabama Street, Carrollton, GA 30117, or the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 163, Carrollton, GA 30112, where Susan and Danny adopted their dogs.
The family wishes to thank the following for their care and support: Tonya Spinks and the Caretakers of West Georgia, Sacred Journey Hospice, and Tina Robinson, LCSW.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
