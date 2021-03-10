Ms. Susan Paulette Livingston, age 65, of Eastman, Georgia (originally from Villa Rica) passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 10, 1955. Ms. Livingston was the daughter of the late, Curtis Livingston and the late, Elsie Corinne (Taylor) Livingston.
Ms. Livingston was Christian by faith. She enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her son Johnathon Gross of Arizona; one brother, Howard Livingston of Jackson; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Linda Waldrip of Temple and Darlene and Horace Stover of Douglasville; one grandson, Jesse Gross of Arizona and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, March 7, from the chapel of Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple, with Reverend Horace Stover officiating. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery in East Point, Georgia.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at http://www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.