The Carrollton Center for the Arts will celebrate Oscar winner and former Carrollton resident Susan Hayward with a showing of her film, "Back Street," on January 7.
Hayward lived in Carrollton with her husband, former FBI agent, local attorney and car dealer, Eaton Chalkley, from 1957 until 1966. She won the Academy Award for her role in the 1958 motion picture, "I Want To Live!," while living here. She was presented with the key to the city upon her return to Carrollton from the Oscar ceremonies.
Hayward left Carrollton for several years following the death of her husband, moving to Florida and then to Hollywood where she passed away in her Beverly Hills home from brain cancer on March 14, 1975 at the age of 57. Her body was returned to Carrollton on March 16, and she was buried in the cemetery adjacent to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton-Temple Highway.
Some people believe that she contracted cancer while making the film, "The Conqueror," in a Utah desert area where atmospheric radioactive tests were conducted a few years prior. Her co-stars in the film, including John Wayne and Agnes Morehead, director Dick Powell and 91 other people who worked at movie set location also later died from cancer.
The Carrollton Center for the Arts hosts a showing of one of her Ms. Hayward's films each year in January.
“We are excited about this opportunity to pay tribute to this remarkable actor who once called Carrollton home,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “There are still folks here who remember Susan, not only as a famous star on the big screen, but as a neighbor, too.”
In "Back Street," Hayward co-stars with John Gavin and Vera Miles in the story of a woman caught up in a love triangle.
Tickets are $5 (includes water and popcorn) and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
What: Susan Hayward Tribute Film: Back Street
When: January 7, 2023 / 2 pm
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning this event or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Tim Chapman, Arts Superintendent at (770) 838-1083.
