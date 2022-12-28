Back Street

Susan Hayward's Tribute Film, 'Back Street." will be shown at the Carrollton Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 7, at 2 p.m.

Hayward lived in Carrollton with her husband, former FBI agent, local attorney and car dealer, Eaton Chalkley, from 1957 until 1966. She won the Academy Award for her role in the 1958 motion picture, "I Want To Live!," while living here. She was presented with the key to the city upon her return to Carrollton from the Oscar ceremonies.

