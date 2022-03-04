The inaugural Susan A. Mabry Citizens’ Academy concluded its first run Thursday evening graduating its first cohort of participants.
The academy is named for Susan A. Mabry who was county clerk and executive director for over 20 years under eight different commission chairs. She retired from her position this past summer and passed away in September. Prior to her retirement, she was already working on creating this academy for a year or more.
Throughout the course of the academy, participants had the opportunity to learn more about county government and how the different departments like community services, community development, courts and public safety function.
“It will benefit me greatly in knowing how the county government is run and how they go about working all the different facets of county government,” participant Allyson Stober said. “It was everything I expected it to be. I would definitely recommend it to family, friends or any citizen in Carroll County.”
Each weekly session began with a meal provided free of charge to the participants. Some of the cuisines the participants were able to enjoy were Chick-Fil-A, a taco and nacho buffet, pulled pork with macaroni and cheese and green beans and lasagna.
The final weekly meal was breakfast foods prepared and served by Carroll County Correctional Institution inmates through a prison catering program which allows inmates to build life skills and hold responsibility.
Participants earned a piece of Carroll County “swag” each week. All pieces given were Carroll County themed including tumblers, coasters, a bag and a phone pouch for business cards.
During the graduation ceremony, participants were given a shirt with the county logo and name of the academy printed in the corner of the shirt with a handwritten note from Chairman Michelle Morgan attached. Also, a Carroll County challenge coin was presented to each member.
“I am really pleased with how well department heads and staff shared how they serve Carroll County citizens every day,” Morgan said. “ I am appreciative of the 18 citizens that took time out of their busy schedules and participated in the first Susan A Mabry Citizen Academy. Not everything County Government does is glamorous however, we are the foundation in the overall structure of government. I know the Board of Commissioners would agree with me that this first year was a perfect tribute to our friend, Susan, who was the best example of how to take care of citizens, employees and even our furry friends in the animal shelter.”
Some departments, such as parks, gave incentives to the participants. The parks department issued year-long park passes that give access to all four parks in the county. The emergency management agency raffled off a weather radio system.
When speaking with participants about their experience, all comments were positive. There was a common suggestion to include an introduction session for the participants to get to know each other in the beginning of the academy.
“From what I already knew and what it taught me, I know more and I think I’ll use it in the future,” Kaleb Chambers said. When he was asked, was the academy what he expected it to be, Chambers responded, “and better.”
Susan A. Mabry Citizens Academy will continue to be an annual program.
