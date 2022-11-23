I’ve always been a fan of the North American wild turkey. I love to watch for them around dark as they cluck-cluck their way through the tall grass, up the road from our house.
These birds have a long and distinguished tradition on this continent. In fact, when congress was trying to decide what bird would represent America, Ben Franklin wanted to use the North American wild turkey. He said they were crafty, smart, and careful and I suppose he thought those were good traits for a nation to have.
I saw some turkey sign the other day and it made me remember a time long ago when I went turkey hunting with Pop. He had been looking for some, and I was a constant woods walker, so I told him I’d keep an eye out for him. On that particular day, I was trolling around under the hardwoods. I walked on a carpet of leaves, leftover from winter. In those leaves, I found turkey sign.
At first, I thought one of my geese had wandered too far into the woods. But then I realized the evidence was a calling card, left behind by a turkey. I touched it with a stick. Not dry, so not old. I went a little farther and found the leaves disturbed from scratching. Big claw prints had raked up the dirt, looking for bugs. Big footprints, like forks, were pressed into the soil. Finally, almost to the lake, I found a lone feather, cream and brown.
For days, I’d been walking the woods, looking for fresh sign. And every day I found new places where the busy birds had been digging. But I remained just an interested observer. That is until I became an active participant in the hunt.
Just before dark, I spotted Pop driving his gas golf cart along the edge of the hayfield. His red plaid shirt stood out like blood, against the spring green of the grass. A shotgun lay across his lap. He was also out looking for the turkeys. He greeted me as he drove closer. “You want to go hunting?” I climbed into the cart and the lesson began. Pop told me “a turkey will look like a pine stump. Same color.” So he warned me that I’d need to look for movement. He also told me that if you shoot a turkey, you better make it in the neck, so the meat won’t get messed up.
Pop drove slowly along the edge of the woods and I peered deep into the gathering dark, watching for a moving pine stump. He talked as we drove and told me that a gobbler would have a bunch of hens, maybe six or seven in a single territory. He said that old gobbler would court them all, moving from place to place for days on end.
Just then I saw a hen creeping around. Her orange-tipped back feathers shone brightly against the gray pine needles, giving her away. Pop was looking the other way so I tapped him on the back and pointed toward the hen. He stopped his cart and we sat still, watching her. She was hanging around like a teenager in a parking lot. She seemed to be alone, so Pop started scanning the woods for the gobbler. “Wish we had a turkey call.” He said. “We could call that old Tom up.”
Finally, the hen took off at a steady pace toward the hayfield, sneaking tree to tree. There was no sign of the gobbler. Then the wind picked up, cutting through our light jackets. It was time to go home.
After Pop spoke his wish for a turkey call, I decided I would head for Barne’s Store and see if they carried them. I pulled into the parking lot and my little car was dwarfed by the pickup trucks. I asked a silver-haired man at the register where I might find a turkey call. He pointed down the aisle. I found the calls and stood for a while, looking at them. Box Call. Double Reed. Single reed. I had no idea what to get.
In a few minutes, a young sales clerk came by, his arms full of boxes. “Need some help?” he asked. I guess my confusion was obvious. He put down his load and came back to guide me through the perils of turkey calls. “Well, now, a box call is easier to learn on. But a slate call allows you more finesse.” Always sign me up for more finesse. I bought a handsome all-wood and slate call that I was sure would make me the envy of any turkey hunt.
But I still didn’t know how to use it. “No problem.” He said, “You can go on youtube.” I said, “To find out how to use a turkey call?” “Oh yeah.” He assured me. “They have some great turkey hunting stuff on there.” So when I got home, I went to youtube, and sure enough, I found several videos on how to call a turkey. Also, some great tips on hunting them, made by hunters all over the nation.
But although I found a wealth of online information about those crafty birds, I must say my favorite way to learn was the “handed down” way. Thanks to Pop, and all the hunters who went before him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.