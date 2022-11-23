I’ve always been a fan of the North American wild turkey. I love to watch for them around dark as they cluck-cluck their way through the tall grass, up the road from our house.

These birds have a long and distinguished tradition on this continent. In fact, when congress was trying to decide what bird would represent America, Ben Franklin wanted to use the North American wild turkey. He said they were crafty, smart, and careful and I suppose he thought those were good traits for a nation to have.

Trending Videos