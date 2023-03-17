The battle between Solid Solutions and Haralson County swayed back to the county's favor on Wednesday.
The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling that vacates Superior Court findings from Sept. 6, 2022 in favor of Solid Solutions stating that the county’s zoning maps were invalid.
The Supreme Court reversed that decision.
According to the Supreme Court's documents obtained by the Times-Georgian, "in early 2022, Solid Solutions filed a complaint, as amended, in Haralson County Superior Court seeking declaratory, injunctive, and mandamus relief against Haralson County and its commissioners in their official and individual capacities. Haralson County moved to dismiss pursuant to an exclusivity provision in Article I, Section II, Paragraph V of the Georgia Constitution of 1983 (“Paragraph V”), arguing that Solid Solutions named the county commissioners in their individual capacities and, therefore, the action should be dismissed. Solid Solutions moved for summary judgment, arguing that the Haralson County zoning ordinances restricting Solid Solutions’s plans to build a waste disposal facility were void. On September 6, the trial court denied Haralson County’s motion to dismiss and granted Solid Solutions’ plans to build a waste disposal facility were void. On September 6, the trial court denied Haralson County’s motion to dismiss and granted Solid Solutions’s motion for summary judgment."
"Solid Solutions expressly brought claims for declaratory and injunctive relief against Haralson County 'pursuant to' the waiver of sovereign immunity provided by Paragraph V. Subparagraph (b) of that paragraph states that 'actions filed pursuant to this paragraph against any county . . . shall be brought exclusively against such county,' and that 'actions filed pursuant to this paragraph naming as a defendant any individual, officer, or entity other than as expressly authorized under this paragraph shall be dismissed.'”
"For these reasons, we reverse the part of the trial court’s order denying the motion to dismiss, vacate the remainder of the trial court’s order, and remand this case with direction that the case be dismissed," the order states.
That doesn't mean the fight between Haralson County and Solid Solutions is over.
Solid Solutions has a separate lawsuit still pending before the Trial Court in which it is appealing the denial of its rezoning application.
Haralson County Commission Chairman said in a statement that he was "elated that the Supreme Court chose to vindicate the County’s position that the case brought by Solid Solutions should have been dismissed at the outset."
"While we fully anticipate that Solid Solutions will continue to pursue their remaining lawsuit," Ridley added, "the County will continue to steadfastly defend the decision of the Board of Commissioners.”
Ridley announced that the County’s attorneys received the Order on Friday from the Supreme Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.