Art has a huge impact on our community. People who express themselves with art are better balanced emotionally, perform better in school and at work and can communicate difficult emotions through art. Not only do people get health benefits from the creation of art, our local economy averages a million-dollar boost from artists and patrons who live here.
For the past 19 years, The Arts Festival of Carrollton has provided a great way for people to experience art and has become a major arts destination for the West Georgia community. Formerly known as Meccafest, the event is a cultural gathering place for arts activities and one of the two largest events held annually on the campus of the Carrollton Center for the Arts. With more than 8,000 participants expected, the Arts Festival of Carrollton energizes residents of and visitors to our community with more than 120 booths and exhibits by visual artists and artisans from throughout the Southeast and the U.S.
It’s not easy to qualify for this arts festival. It is a juried show and artists are selected from throughout the country (with over 50% usually from Georgia) by a panel of well-qualified professional artists who serve as jurors. This competitive process allows the festival organizers to ensure high quality art that is diverse, unique and interesting to the art-buying public and the community-at-large.
On October 7-8, you won’t just see finished works of art, you’ll get to meet the artists that created them, as well as see the creation of art, right there on site. A strolling stilt walker will surprise and delight you. You’ll see artists blowing glass, throwing pottery, and see faculty and students from the University of West Georgia demonstrating screen printing.
The festival doesn’t just showcase visual arts, though. During the event, you can enjoy two days of continuous performances on our festival stages. You’ll hear not only local roots music like jazz, blues, and country, you’ll also be transported back in time with classical musicians, as well as to distant places like the Caribbean Islands, Australia and India by the musicians that will be performing at the festival. Young dancers will be bringing their A-games with Fever Performing Arts, Generations Dance & Ballet, and Carrollton Academy of Arts.
If you want to get your kids and grandkids interested in art, there will be lots of free arts education opportunities for children of all ages. Face painting, making cardboard hats and masks, and also leaving their mark on the Window Mural with the Art Center staff.
For the literary-at-heart, you will find poetry readings and literary presentations, as well as a booth of aspiring authors and novelists who will be selling their books and talking about what inspires them to write. On Saturday, Neva Lomason Library will be sharing the art of the pop-up book by bringing a mobile library to the festival.
Managed by the Arts Center superintendent Tim Chapman and his staff, the Arts Festival of Carrollton represents a major community partnership with the Cultural Arts Guild. Together the guild and the arts center declare the mission of the arts festival as “to highlight a community of artists and the historic city of Carrollton in a downtown festival.”
The festival’s success involves many community-based committees and more than one hundred community volunteers from start to finish, from planning and preparation through implementation and logistics to evaluation, assessment and pre-planning for the next year. That’s a lot of volunteer hours spent to make this beautiful event happen for the people of West Georgia and I’m thankful to each and every volunteer for the time you spend making art more accessible to all of us.
So, next weekend, if you’re in the mood to stroll around, looking at beautiful art work and listening to great local musicians, come on down to the festival. I’ll be M/C-ing on Saturday, so I’ll have the best seat in the house when it comes to the performances. I’ll probably show up on Sunday too, because the entertainment offerings look just as enticing. The weather is supposed to be beautiful, sunny, breezy and highs in the low 70’s. No better way than spending a day, enjoying the benefits of the arts. I hope to see you there!
Arts Festival of Carrollton
Carrollton Center for the Arts
251 Alabama Street, Carrollton GA 30117
