Art has a huge impact on our community. People who express themselves with art are better balanced emotionally, perform better in school and at work and can communicate difficult emotions through art. Not only do people get health benefits from the creation of art, our local economy averages a million-dollar boost from artists and patrons who live here.

For the past 19 years, The Arts Festival of Carrollton has provided a great way for people to experience art and has become a major arts destination for the West Georgia community. Formerly known as Meccafest, the event is a cultural gathering place for arts activities and one of the two largest events held annually on the campus of the Carrollton Center for the Arts. With more than 8,000 participants expected, the Arts Festival of Carrollton energizes residents of and visitors to our community with more than 120 booths and exhibits by visual artists and artisans from throughout the Southeast and the U.S.

Trending Videos