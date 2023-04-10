UWG Plant sale

Open to campus and community, the Biology Club Plant Sale will be held Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Biology Building lobby on the University of West Georgia's campus.

The Biology Club Plant Sale is back for another year with a unique selection of varieties, all grown in-house by University of West Georgia students.

“The plant sale features selections that differ from those of a typical big-box store,” explained Dr. Joe Hendricks, professor of biology and co-director of the program’s Wildlife Ecology Certificate. “First, in terms of vegetables, we focus on growing heirloom varieties that are hard to find at box stores. Second, in terms of pollinator-friendly plants, we offer a number of native and naturalized plants.”

