Bremen City School superintendent David Hicks recently announced that he will be retiring in December of 2022.
Hicks, originally from Alma Georgia, began his career as a high school social studies teacher at Vienna, in Dooley County, Georgia.
After a few years, Hicks eventually moved into an administration position, he said. And in 2001, Hicks and his family moved to the Carrollton area.
“When I moved to Carrollton, I became the principal at Carrollton Junior High School in 2001 and worked there until 2007,” said Hicks.
“Then from 2007 to 2010, I worked as the superintendent in Hart County, which is up in the Northeast side of the state, right before you get into South Carolina.”
In 2010, Hicks came back to Georgia, this time in the Bremen area— serving as the superintendent.
“I’ve been superintendent of Bremen City Schools since I’ve been back,” said Hicks. “So, when I retire next year will make 12 1/2 years at Bremen.”
Hicks told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he is retiring because he feels that now is the right time for a change in the system.
“I feel like this was good timing for me,” said Hicks. “After 12 1/2 years, I feel like I’ve been here for a long time.”
Hicks said the Board of Education has asked him several times why he’s going to retire in the middle of the year instead of the end. But, he said it is to give the incoming superintendent the opportunity to be included in setting the direction for the next school year.
“I could retire in April with our teacher retirement system, but I feel like December is the right time to benefit the next superintendent,” said Hicks. “Most people don’t know this, but as a superintendent, being a part of the hiring process and budget really helps when you’re coming in.
“For example, if you come in July 1, then all of those things have already been decided. So in other words, staff has already been hired and the budget has been set. Coming in Jan. 1, you have the opportunity to set the direction going into the new school year.”
Once he retires, Hicks said he would still continue to work. However, he said he does not know what type of work he will pursue.
“I feel like I still have a good 15 to 20 years left in me to still work,” said Hicks. ‘Since I’m most familiar with education I may pursue education in another state. But, I really don’t know right now. It is all on the table at this point.”
Hicks said that he is going to miss working with the Bremen community.
“I love this school system and the people in it,” said Hicks. “From the kids, to the staff, to the board, to the parents, to the community. It’s just a special place.
“It has really been one of the most rewarding blessings for my professional career. It’s always an easy ob, but I enjoy it.”
