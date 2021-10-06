Shiny chrome and automotive nostalgia will be center stage next Saturday as the Golden City Cruisers close out the year with their 20th anniversary fundraisers.
The Villa Rica car club will host a “Super Cruise-in” on Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St. The free event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and in case of inclement weather it will be postponed until the following day.
Proceeds for the fundraising event will benefit the Raffa Clinic, the Fullerville Mission and Villa Rica’s annual Shop With a Cop program.
The event is open to the public, and attendees are invited to enter their ride in the show for a $20 donation.
The Golden City Cruisers Car Club was organized in November 2001 and celebrates everything automotive – from tailfinned classics to vehicles fresh from the showroom floor.
The club is made up of car enthusiasts of all ages, men and women alike. It stresses family values and camaraderie, and membership is open to anyone. Ownership of a classic car or street rod is not required.
Each year, the club stages several Cruise-Ins, which provide club members to show off their vehicles. The Cruise-ins culminate each October.
Next week’s event will feature a live band, Stil. The group describes itself as a classic rock band playing covers popular in a variety of genres from the 1960s to the 1990s.
There will be a $300 cash raffle with tickets that will be on sale at the site. There will also be a prize tree and door prizes at the Oct. 12 event.
