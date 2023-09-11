Every year since 2011, members of Sunset Hills Country Club and Oak Mountain Golf Club have come together in competition for the Carrollton Cup.
Going into this year, the cup series was tied 6-6, and last weekend, Sunset Hills took the series lead on their home course, winning all three rounds of play for an overall winning score of 19-13.
Sunset Hills members Johnny Blankenship and Brandon Hammond were named Most Valuable Players for this year’s Carrollton Cup. Both Blankenship and Hammond went undefeated in the event, with wins in the foursome round, four ball round, and in singles play.
“In my opinion, outside of the golf — I know Oak Mountain is disappointed in the loss — but outside of the golf, I think this might have been the best Carrollton Cup yet, with all the festivities around and how fun everything was this weekend,” Sunset Hills team member Shane Miles said after receiving the Carrollton Cup trophy on Sunday. “Captains did a great job, team did a great job playing, Oak Mountain — gracious competitors.”
Sunset Hills started the tournament in dominant fashion in the foursome round, taking five out of eight contests with one tie, propelling the home club to an early five-and-a-half to two-and-a-half lead.
In four ball (or better/best ball) play, the competition was a bit closer, but Sunset Hills still took a slight advantage, winning four matches with a tie compared to three matches and a tie for Oak Mountain.
In total, Sunset Hills led 10-6 going into singles play on Sunday.
From there, the home club only extended their lead, winning nine singles matches compared to seven for Oak Mountain.
Last year, Oak Mountain took home the Carrollton Cup on their own home course with the same final score, 19-13, but now the Cup will stay at Sunset Hills for another year.
