Seattle Rock band Sunny Day Real Estate performed September 23 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, and Saturday, September 24, at the Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama for Furnace Fest. The group is on its first tour in a dozen years, and fans of the band like me are eager for these live performances. If further recordings are also in the works, that would be terrific news as well.
Sunny Day Real Estate were formed in 1992 by drummer William Goldsmith, guitarist and vocalist Dan Hoerner and bassist Nate Mendel. Once singer and guitarist Jeremy Enigk joined, they pioneered a sound that was considered similar to Hardcore, a Punk Rock-derived musical style. As it was considered a more emotional style than most of the music of the genre, it was dubbed “Emo”, and spawned a sub-genre sound that is still common in numerous bands today.
The group released its debut, “Diary” in May of 1994. The album received near-immediate acclaim, inspiring numerous other bands of a similar stylistic approach. The band then began working on their second album, a collection of songs that would be released before it was properly completed. It was marketed haphazardly with some songs getting published with only improvised lyrics and the record in a pink album sleeve that merely housed its contents. This led to Goldsmith and Mendel getting recruited to join fellow Seattle-based group, Foo Fighters, and touring extensively for eighteen months or so. When Foo Fighters and Goldsmith parted ways, Sunny Day Real Estate was reignited.
My experience with the band is quite different from many who love the first two albums. Those records have a frantic, dramatic edge to them that captured the interest and imagination of the group’s fanbase. I first heard Sunny Day Real Estate’s third release “How It Feels To Be Something On” when it was released in 1998. The band replaced Mendel with J. Palmer on bass guitar, and they made one of the best albums of the nineties. It has a unique tonality, so much so that when I first heard it, it quickly became the only music I wanted to hear for weeks. Alternately introspective, solemn, and melodic, it is a significant departure from “Diary” and “LP2”.
“How It Feels To Be Something On” has a Progressive Rock edge in some specific songs, particularly in opening track, “Pillars”, with its moody guitar and bass interplay, second track “Roses In Water” with its unique time signature, and “The Prophet” with its mantra-like vocal intro and propulsive drumming. To some, the album may sound like an evolved version of their previous output, but since I was nearing the end of my twenties when first I heard the album, its compositional individuality and triumphant performances really spoke to me on their own.
Where the album really hooked me was through three of its ballads, beginning with third song, “Every Shining Time You Arrive”. Its acoustic intro transforms into a steady rocking beat and then breaks down to great effect. This is followed by the album’s title track, a waltz which has an emotional depth and tonal surrender that still sounds beautiful and urgent twenty-four years since I first fell in love with it. “Guitar and Video Games”, another waltz, combines gorgeous arpeggiated notes between acoustic and electric guitars and a bass counter-melody that ultimately builds further to a crescendo. It is a dramatic centerpiece to the record, and I never tire of hearing it.
The album shows the band had matured, and today it still draws the listener in with its use of space and clarity. It is a terrific album to play after sunset. Enigk’s voice, alternately a high falsetto and a darkly articulate baritone, makes the meaning of the words less important than his presentation of them. His singing sits atop the guitars he and Hoerner weave beautifully in the mix to send off the dreamy waltz of final track “Days Were Golden”. It is a satisfying close to an album that sounds like an earnest soundtrack to the band members’ inner lives.
